Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WMC stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 415.82, a current ratio of 415.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

