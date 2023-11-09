Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of WMC stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 415.82, a current ratio of 415.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.71.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
Further Reading
