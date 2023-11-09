Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) SVP Andrew Kenner Acquires 10,000 Shares

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 10,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.02 per share, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,830.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Kenner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

On Monday, August 21st, Andrew Kenner acquired 643 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $14,216.73.

On Thursday, August 17th, Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Andrew Kenner acquired 855 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,810.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $763.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.97. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth about $438,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.