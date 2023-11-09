Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Gap Down to $21.89

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.89, but opened at $21.24. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 7,112 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $750.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 113.86%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,624.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,498 shares of company stock worth $363,627.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

