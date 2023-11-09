Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Gap Down to $21.89

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.89, but opened at $21.24. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 7,112 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.86%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 121,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,830.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 16,498 shares of company stock valued at $363,627 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 35,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 45,515 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

