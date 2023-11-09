Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

Weyco Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Weyco Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WEYS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,310. Weyco Group has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Further Reading

