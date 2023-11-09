WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Lowered to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $620.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.71. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $172.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 21.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Henry Hryckiewicz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 193,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,358.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 150.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Stories

