WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) PT Lowered to $8.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s previous close.

WOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp downgraded WideOpenWest from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut WideOpenWest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

NYSE WOW opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $546.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 21.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $172.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Henry Hryckiewicz sold 4,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 193,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,358.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $13,792,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 982,931 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,937,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 507,520 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 97.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 494,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 42.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,549,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 459,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

