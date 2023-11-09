Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,166 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.