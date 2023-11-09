Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,173 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 71,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

