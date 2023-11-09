Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 31,179 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,179 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.66 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

