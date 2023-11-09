Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 31,179 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,179 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
T has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of T opened at $15.66 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.