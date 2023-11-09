Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 657 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

