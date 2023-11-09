Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OXY opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $75.78.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.76.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

