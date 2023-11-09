Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538,192 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,125,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $442,083,000,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $344,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $90.85 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.