Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $243.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.52.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

