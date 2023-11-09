Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,469 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MS opened at $76.01 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

