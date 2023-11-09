Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sanofi by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,804,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sanofi by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. HSBC started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SNY opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.