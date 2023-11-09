Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $911.13 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $469.03 and a 1 year high of $925.91. The firm has a market cap of $376.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $857.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $822.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

