Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 66,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3,478.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Corning by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.6 %

GLW stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

