Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $65.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.