Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,634,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,871,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,492,000 after purchasing an additional 207,857 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $156.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

