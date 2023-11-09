Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 242 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812,227 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,742.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,220,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV opened at $110.18 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

