Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 961 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 434.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Perrigo Stock Down 2.0 %

PRGO opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 580.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 2,180.44%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

