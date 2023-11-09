William Blair Comments on Planet Fitness, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.47.

PLNT opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $85.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.41.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,659,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,585,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 35.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,762,000 after acquiring an additional 657,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

