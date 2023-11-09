William Blair Comments on Velo3D, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Velo3D in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Velo3D’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Velo3D’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VLD opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. Velo3D has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 67.64% and a negative net margin of 50.99%.

In other news, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 22,238 shares of Velo3D stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $33,134.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,066,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,477.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 47,458 shares of company stock valued at $70,712 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Velo3D by 22.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 114,139 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Velo3D by 12.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Velo3D by 21.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,075,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 1,243,960 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Velo3D by 12.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,428,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,948,000 after buying an additional 1,493,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Velo3D by 50.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 35,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

