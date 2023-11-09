William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports.

MDxHealth Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ MDXH opened at $3.10 on Thursday. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33.

Shares of MDxHealth are going to reverse split on Friday, December 29th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, December 28th.

MDxHealth ( NASDAQ:MDXH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 87.00% and a negative return on equity of 203.05%. The company had revenue of $19.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. Research analysts predict that MDxHealth will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDxHealth by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 323,920 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the first quarter worth $545,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDxHealth during the first quarter valued at $1,386,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth during the first quarter valued at $1,873,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 1st quarter worth $1,944,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

