Wincanton plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.40 (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Wincanton Stock Performance

LON:WIN opened at GBX 270.20 ($3.34) on Thursday. Wincanton has a 12-month low of GBX 187 ($2.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 399 ($4.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £336.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 257.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 245.88.

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

