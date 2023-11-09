Wincanton plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.40 (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Wincanton Stock Performance
LON:WIN opened at GBX 270.20 ($3.34) on Thursday. Wincanton has a 12-month low of GBX 187 ($2.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 399 ($4.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £336.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 257.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 245.88.
About Wincanton
