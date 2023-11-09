WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.47 and last traded at $49.60. Approximately 102,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 37,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $684.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EZM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 35.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,007,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,119,000 after acquiring an additional 262,029 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,559,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 198.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 83,919 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,142,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $3,079,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.