W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Disappointing Earnings

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.5% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.79. 791,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,413,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.85 million. W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.90 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.86.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

