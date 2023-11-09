Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

XEL has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.08 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

