Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Xencor Stock Down 7.0 %

XNCR opened at $17.24 on Thursday. Xencor has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Xencor in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Xencor during the second quarter worth about $196,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

