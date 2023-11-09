XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12), reports. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 636.27%.

XOMA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. XOMA has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOMA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XOMA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in XOMA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in XOMA in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XOMA by 9.8% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in XOMA by 1,120.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in XOMA by 27.3% in the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 118,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

