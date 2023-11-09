Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Shares Down 0.2%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.02. Approximately 14,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 83,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $441.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBEU. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 292,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 134,107 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 65.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 27,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 60,176 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

