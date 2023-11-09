YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.41.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. YETI had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $402.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.70 million. Analysts predict that YETI will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other YETI news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $118,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Stories

