Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Sold by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,930 shares during the quarter. Yext makes up 2.4% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.83% of Yext worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,001,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after acquiring an additional 492,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 2.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 66,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yext by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 35,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Yext by 23.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,498,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 474,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Yext stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 136,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,089. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $786.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

