YouGov (LON:YOU) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($16.66) price objective on the stock.

Shares of YOU stock opened at GBX 946 ($11.68) on Wednesday. YouGov has a 12 month low of GBX 642 ($7.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,185 ($14.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3,051.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 842.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 928.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 8.75 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from YouGov’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. YouGov’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,903.23%.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

