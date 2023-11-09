YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Down to $10.03

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.03, but opened at $9.77. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 234,784 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $8.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.65.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 27.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 89,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

