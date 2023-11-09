Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Logitech International in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LOGI. Barclays lifted their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52. Logitech International has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $81.17.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $1.1876 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.