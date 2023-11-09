Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $30.01

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.01, but opened at $29.23. Zai Lab shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 25,481 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.51). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 30.31% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Zai Lab by 9.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 86.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

