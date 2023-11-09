Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $30.01

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.01, but opened at $29.23. Zai Lab shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 25,481 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zai Lab

Zai Lab Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $68.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.40 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 114.22% and a negative return on equity of 30.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.