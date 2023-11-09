Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $58,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 180,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,519,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,645,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 721.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 20,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $206.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $351.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

