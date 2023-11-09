Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Cut by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.13% of Zebra Technologies worth $19,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,696. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.23. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

