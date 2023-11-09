Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.02-6.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.350-1.408 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

ZD stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.54. 21,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,034. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,693,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,892,000 after acquiring an additional 115,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,496,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,451 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,510,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,451,000 after purchasing an additional 174,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $142,930,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

