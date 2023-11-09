Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Lowered to $133.00 at Raymond James

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZBH. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.05.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $104.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $50,763,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 187.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.