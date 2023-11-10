12,565 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Acquired by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,665,000,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,797 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

