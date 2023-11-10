1,264 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Up 1.8 %

CME Group stock opened at $216.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $221.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,175. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

