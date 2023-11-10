1,284 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,016,000 after buying an additional 142,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,133 shares of company stock worth $12,534,722. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.00. 99,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,832. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.37 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

