12,989 Shares in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Purchased by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 33.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Core Laboratories by 328.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

CLB stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $19.35. 38,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,549. Core Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.61.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.