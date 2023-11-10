17,606 Shares in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE) Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,492,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 355.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 19,678 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis All Equity Markets ETF alerts:

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,217. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $59.24.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.