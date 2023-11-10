19,750 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,508,000 after buying an additional 988,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,418,000 after purchasing an additional 221,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,010,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 204,750 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Compass Point started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $30.60 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.48%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

