1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. 1stdibs.Com’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. 3,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,030. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $177.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 256.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

